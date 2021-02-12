Angola: Maquis Beat 1º De Agosto At Home

10 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — FC Bravos do Maquis defeated 1º Agosto by 3-2 on Wednesday in the 8th round of the national first division football championship, Girabola2020/21, played at Luanda's 11 de Novembro Stadium.

1º de Agosto that were playing at home, were leading the score at minute 15, with a goal scored by Mario, but the visitors leveled the match through Benarfa, who scored twice in 45 and 82 minutes.

Bravos do Maquis are currently with 13 points in the sixth position, while 1º de Agosto remain in the 12th position with six points. The championship is led by Petro de Luanda with 19 points, while Sporting de Cabinda are on the bottom of the table with four points.

Here are the results of the eighth round:

Libolo-Sagrada Esperança (1-4)

Baixa de Cassange-Desportivo da Huíla (0-0)

Santa Rita-Cuando Cubango FC (2-2)

Recreativo da Caála-Académica do Lobito (1-0)

Interclube-Ferroviário do Huambo (5-0)

Williete-Sporting de Cabinda (2-0)

Progresso do Sambizanga-Petro (2-3).

