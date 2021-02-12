Namibia: African Media Women Invited to Apply for Training in Gender Reporting and Digital Media During March and April

12 February 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

African Women in Media (AWiM), in partnership with Fojo Media Institute will be offering two trainings in gender reporting and digital media and are calling on African media women to apply and be part of the cohort to be trained virtually by top class trainers recruited by AwiM.

The training will take place over a 4 week period from 1 March to 2 April online.

The Gender reporting training is aimed at equipping African media women with gender-sensitive reporting skills, enabling them to push for media policies that promote women-friendly environments.

Key courses to be covered under this training include reporting on women's rights and developing internal gender policies. It is anticipated that participants will be equipped with critical skills which will enable them to report with a gender-sensitive lens and challenge existing stereotypes.

The policy component will facilitate the implementation of media gender policies that promote leadership opportunities for women, sexual harassment, maternity, salary discrepancies and many other issues to ensure an enabling working environment for women journalists.

The digital media training's focus is the establishment of a network of women media professionals with advanced skills in data journalism, managing digital information, creating basic and advanced digital content, and publishing digital content for successful progress in their respective organisations. Under this component, media women can apply to take part in either the data journalism course or the digital publishing course.

"We pride ourselves in contributing to the growth of the African media woman who will be competitive in the media landscape, which has over the years been dominated by male journalists", said Dr Yemisi Akinbobola, CEO & cofounder for AwiM.

AWiM has over the years been partnering with different partners in conducting different trainings, all aimed at having an empowered African women in media community of practice that is committed to competently report on issues that promote the woman's cause.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.