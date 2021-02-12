Namibia: Seven New Board Members of the Central Procurement Board Appointed

12 February 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Finance has announced the appointment of the new seven board members of the Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN). The appointment is with effective from 01 March 2021 until 28 February 2024 (three-year term), on a part time basis.

The appointment is in terms of Section 11 (1) (b) (c) of the Public Procurement Act, 2015 (Act No. 15 of 2015) and the board is responsible for ensuring that public procurement procedures are conducted efficiently and in a transparent manner.

Joining the board are Ms. Julinda !Garu-Oas a procurement expert in the private sector, Mr. Amon Ngavetene a Chief Risk and Compliance Officer in the private sector, Mr. Martin Kambulu, Head of Procurement at Meatco, Mr. Ono-Robby Nangolo a Legal Expert at the Law Reform and Development Commission and Ms. Efaishe Nghiidipaa a Procurement Manager at MTC.

Ms. Hilya Nandago-Herman (legal and development Finance specialist) and Mr. Epafras Pendapala Shilongo (Engineer) were reappointed from the previous board. This appointment is in addition to the fulltime Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson, Mr. Patrick Swarts and Ms. Lischen Ramakutla who were appointed on a five-year term, expiring in March 2022.

"We're excited to expand our board with five new members who will bring diverse expertise and insight to the work of public procurement. The new board performed well during the interviews and I have high hopes that under their leadership we will take the work of public procurement to greater heights," said Hon. Ipumbu Shiimi, Minister of Finance.

In terms of the law the new board will take an oath before the Judge of the High Court before taking up their roles as board members.

The Minister commended the outgoing board members for their service at the CPBN during the past three years.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.