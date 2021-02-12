Namibia: Seven New Board Members of the Central Procurement Board Appointed

The Ministry of Finance has announced the appointment of the new seven board members of the Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN). The appointment is with effective from 01 March 2021 until 28 February 2024 (three-year term), on a part time basis.

The appointment is in terms of Section 11 (1) (b) (c) of the Public Procurement Act, 2015 (Act No. 15 of 2015) and the board is responsible for ensuring that public procurement procedures are conducted efficiently and in a transparent manner.

Joining the board are Ms. Julinda !Garu-Oas a procurement expert in the private sector, Mr. Amon Ngavetene a Chief Risk and Compliance Officer in the private sector, Mr. Martin Kambulu, Head of Procurement at Meatco, Mr. Ono-Robby Nangolo a Legal Expert at the Law Reform and Development Commission and Ms. Efaishe Nghiidipaa a Procurement Manager at MTC.

Ms. Hilya Nandago-Herman (legal and development Finance specialist) and Mr. Epafras Pendapala Shilongo (Engineer) were reappointed from the previous board. This appointment is in addition to the fulltime Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson, Mr. Patrick Swarts and Ms. Lischen Ramakutla who were appointed on a five-year term, expiring in March 2022.

"We're excited to expand our board with five new members who will bring diverse expertise and insight to the work of public procurement. The new board performed well during the interviews and I have high hopes that under their leadership we will take the work of public procurement to greater heights," said Hon. Ipumbu Shiimi, Minister of Finance.

In terms of the law the new board will take an oath before the Judge of the High Court before taking up their roles as board members.

The Minister commended the outgoing board members for their service at the CPBN during the past three years.