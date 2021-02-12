Kenya/Cameroon: Kenya Morans Coach Cliff Owuor Withdraws From Cameroon Trip

12 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

Australian coach Liz Mills will handle Kenya Morans in their Fiba Afrobasket Group "C"final round of qualifiers in Yaounde, Cameroon late this month.

Team head coach Cliff Owuor will not be in Cameroon for qualifiers as he his is tied down with club duty at Rwanda Patriotic Army (APR).

Owuor failed to secure release from his new employers APR after joining them last year from United States International University (USIU).

Kenya Morans, who have been in training for close to a month in Nairobi, will fly out to Yaounde on Monday and play their first game against Senegal two days later.

Kenya lie third in the four-nation group behind leaders Senegal, followed by Angola.

They only need to match the results of fourth placed Mozambique to secure a place in the Africa finals for the first time since 1993.

"I asked the Kenya Basketball Federation to allow me some time off to work with my new team which I joined last month because I want to first lay a very strong foundation that will enable APR to return to its glory days", Owuor said.

Owuor said his heart was clean after talking to Mills and his assistant Collins Gaya during his brief visit to the country last week.

"I am in constant communication with the players and members of the technical bench and have made it very clear that I will be available for any form of support they will need from me," said Owuor, who returned to his Kigali base on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.