Kenya: Two Killed as KWS Aircraft Crashes in Nanyuki

12 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By James Murimi

A light aircraft carrying Kenya Wildlife Service personnel crashed on Thursday evening at the Nanyuki Airstrip shortly after taking off killing two people.

In a statement, KWS said the victims were a pilot and a passenger.

"The aircraft which is under the National Air Support Department had just completed a routine patrol at Solio Rhino Sanctuary and was en route to the Meru Nationa Park. The cause of the crash is yet to be established and investigations are underway," KWS said in a statement.

When the Nation team arrived at airstrip, rescue operations were ongoing with a contingent of military officers, KWS wardens and police securing the scene.

