Kenya: At Least 9 Dead in Gilgil Road Accident

Nakuru — At least nine people were killed on Friday morning following an accident that occurred in Gilgil on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

The accident occurred when a truck collided with a 14-seater public service vehicle at Soysambu area, police said,.

"Eight of them died on the spot while the ninth died in hospital," a police officer said of the 5am accident.

Gilgil Sub County Commander John Onditi said those injured were taken to the nearby health facilities.

"The Matatu was from Nakuru heading to Nairobi," he said, "Those injured are in St Mary's and St Joseph's hospital."

The police boss said they are yet to establish what caused the accident.