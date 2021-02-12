Kenya: At Least 9 Dead in Gilgil Road Accident

12 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wanjiru Macharia

Nakuru — At least nine people were killed on Friday morning following an accident that occurred in Gilgil on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

The accident occurred when a truck collided with a 14-seater public service vehicle at Soysambu area, police said,.

"Eight of them died on the spot while the ninth died in hospital," a police officer said of the 5am accident.

Gilgil Sub County Commander John Onditi said those injured were taken to the nearby health facilities.

"The Matatu was from Nakuru heading to Nairobi," he said, "Those injured are in St Mary's and St Joseph's hospital."

The police boss said they are yet to establish what caused the accident.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.