Nigeria: We'll Channel N500m Saved From Ghost Workers Into Payment of Gratuities - Bauchi Governor

11 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Charly Agwam

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has directed that the N500 million saved from fighting ghost workers be channeled to pay gratuities of all State retired civil servants.

Governor Mohammed who was also the special guest of honour disclosed this on Thursday during the closing ceremony of the Correspondents' Chapel Week organized by the Correspondents chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Bauchi State chapter.

"We are freeing resources from those ghost workers whom we have refused to allow in the system. What we have realised under the period, we are using it to pay gratuities for local government and the state amounting to N500 million.

"Myself and my deputy and entire cabinet are making sacrifices to develop our people and our state. It is not that we are getting money than before, it is just because we are doing good pricing, good procurement and I know that with little we can do so much," the governor said.

He further assured that his administration would not relent in freeing resources by flushing out more ghost workers in the system to save money.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.