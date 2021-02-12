Namibia: Undertaxed Employees - Who Is At Fault?

EMPLOYEES working in both the private and public sector contribute billions to state coffers every year, yet complain about incorrect tax assessments year after year.

On this topical issue, it remains important to understand the Namibian self-assessment system, which allows taxpayers to assess themselves and submit tax returns.

The Receiver of Revenue generally accepts tax returns at face value when filing, at which time the tax due is paid.

A tax review may be performed, however, to ensure arithmetical accuracy of the tax deducted.

This is because if an employee's earnings reach the tax threshold, she or he is obliged by law to register for income tax.

An employer as a withholding agent by law uses the employee tax category and tax rate to withhold Pay As You Earn (PAYE) from the employee's remuneration on behalf of the state.

PAYE is a system whereby tax is withheld cumulatively.

It increases the tax-collecting power of the state, and to praise this system has become a measure of good manners.

While the system works well, it is only as good as the quality of the information supplied to it by both employees and employers.

The PAYE system imposes a duty on employers, creating a liability to deduct and account for the tax deducted, and to pay it over to the Receiver of Revenue on time.

One would assume the burden of deducting the correct amount of tax would fall on the employer and not on the employee, who receives the salary.

It is often here that disputes arise over who is at fault - the taxpayer, the employer or the Receiver of Revenue - when an employee is undertaxed and has to pay the shortfall.

This problem also affects taxpayers who receive more than one income, such as retirement annuities, sitting fees, etc.

When a taxpayer is overtaxed, there is the prospect of a refund. However, when a taxpayer is undertaxed, he or she is liable for the shortfall plus levied interest and penalties.

It is an unfortunate burden on the taxpayer. Thus taxpayers need to be mindful of their tax liability at all times.

By default, undertaxing and overtaxing have been a feature of the PAYE system.

This is due to the complexities of benefits and the calculation thereof, people changing jobs more regularly or having short-term contracts, people having more than one job, and people still working while drawing a pension.

Taxpayers are in the best position to determine their tax liabilities, given that they have first-hand knowledge of their income affairs and economic transactions, and have access to accounting records.

For many years, the Receiver of Revenue has produced tax tables which are easy to use by both employees and employers.

By means of self-assessment, the Receiver of Revenue has adopted a service-oriented attitude towards taxpayers, ensuring they have the information and support needed to meet their legal obligations.

However, it remains the responsibility of each taxpayer to seek appropriate assistance from the Receiver of Revenue and pay the correct amount of tax.

Similarly, employers are expected to take reasonable care to operate the PAYE system and use the correct tax rates.

Employers are also cautioned not to expend the tax deducted from employees as cash flow to cater to their expenditure.

It is unlawful and should cease.

Such a total of tax withheld should be paid to the state coffers on time as prescribed by law.

* Loide Hamutumwa is a candidate legal practitioner and tax lawyer at the Ministry of Finance. She holds an LLM degree in petroleum taxation and finance from the University of Dundee, and LLM, LLB and B Juris degrees from the University of Namibia. This article is part of a series on taxpayer education by Inland Revenue on making tax law understandable and accessible in Namibia.