Namibia: Labour - Glass Ceiling Remains Uncracked for Women

Last year, only 47% of women of working age participated in the labour market.

This is compared to 74% of men - a gender gap that has remained relatively constant since 1995, according to the United Nations' findings.

The Bank of Namibia last week celebrated women leading commercial banks.

In terms of power and decision-making, women held only 28% of managerial positions globally in 2019 - almost the same proportion as in 1995.

These figures were revealed by the 'United Nations' World's Women 2020: Trends and Statistics' report.

The report indicated that only 18% of enterprises surveyed had a female chief executive officer (CEO) in 2020, while among the Fortune 500 corporations, only 7,4%, or 37 CEOs, were women.

Nedbank's newly appointed managing director, Martha Murorua, said the statistics are "shocking" and reveal there is no crack in the glass ceiling yet.

She credited those who believed in her and other women on commercial bank boards.

Murorua said there is a wave of young, bold women who will depend on the guidance of women in leadership positions.

"I am proud to say that although you cannot change your place of birth or the circumstances of your upbringing, you can create a better future for yourself when given the opportunity," she said.

Murorua said it is empowering to see gender equality growing in various sectors.

Ester Kali, who is heading Letshego Bank, said the fact that the bank's board appointed her represents the progress and achievements of the financial sector with regards to transformation and gender equality.

She vowed to commit to empowering, developing and helping to pave the way for more women to achieve their respective goals.

Bank Windhoek's managing director, Baronice Hans, said one's race or gender should not limit one's economic opportunities.

"No one should be limited by race or gender, and anything is possible with dedication, discipline and sacrifice," she said.

According to the UN report, unpaid domestic and care work has intensified for both men and women during the Covid-19 pandemic, with women continuing to do the lion's share.

"On an average day, women globally spend about three times as many hours on unpaid domestic and care work as men," the report states.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Labour Women Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It said the lopsided distribution of unpaid domestic and care work prevents women from participating in the labour market.

"The pandemic is also expected to exacerbate these gender disparities, as many women work in the subsectors hardest hit by Covid-19 and lockdown measures, including unpaid domestic work, accommodation and food services, and the retail trade," the report says.

Globally, women also represent over 70% of workers in the health sector, therefore facing higher infection risks in the workplace than men.

Namibia has made progress with regards to equal gender representation in the National Assembly since independence, with more than 40% of the current parliamentarians being women.

This is hugely credited to the introduction of Swapo's 50/50 zebra-style gender representation policy in the 2000s.

Since then, other political parties have followed suit through the party-list system.

However, the National Council, which is the upper chamber of Namibia's parliament, still poses a challenge for women representation, with more than 70% of the current MPs being male.

The National Council uses a first-past-the-post system to elect councillors under the Regional Councils Act, which makes it difficult to apply the gender quota as with the proportional representation system for the National Assembly.