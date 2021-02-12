Namibia: Sheep Producers Study Export Value Chains

Namibian sheep producers have taken the initiative to study whether the international value chains for lamb and mutton have sustainable benefits for local abattoirs.

According to the latest issue of the Namibia Agricultural Union's newsletter, the initiative is led by the Livestock Producers' Organisation (LPO).

"The aim is to see if the benefits to local abattoirs can automatically attract sheep from primary producers in an unregulated market," the newsletter says.

This study comes against the historical background showing that abattoirs only exporting to South Africa cannot survive financially.

According to the union, the study aims to identify viable international market opportunities for Namibian sheep and enable a sustainable local supply of primary producers beneficial to the whole country.

"Goats will also form part of the study, and a committee comprising representatives of the sheep industry has already been established," the newsletter says.

Hartlief (Farmers' Meat Market) has also expressed support for the study and will be part of the committee, the NAU says.

"They will also help bear the costs. The terms of assignment have been drawn up, and an appointed consultant will conduct the study," the newsletter reads.

Sheep and goats are an important source of income in many commercial and communal farm enterprises in the the country.

Small-stock production is popular in arid parts of Namibia because they mature very rapidly and are a major source of income as they are relatively cheap to buy.

According to a Namibia Statistics Agency study of 2015, small livestock are comprised of approximately 2 million (57%) sheep (Dorper, Damara and Swakara) and 1,6 million goats (mainly Boer goats) produced commercially in the southern and western parts of the country and through subsistence farming in the north of the country.

According to the Namibian Livestock Sector Strategy, prior to 2006, most sheep and nearly all goats were exported to South Africa on hoof.

However, in 2006, the government came up with the 'Growth at Home' strategy discouraging the export of live animals in favour of local slaughter.