Namibia: Fantastic Sam Urges Men to Join Beauty Industry

Professional nail technician Samuel Shimhanda, well-known to his business clients as Fantastic Sam, is one of the few Namibian nail technicians in the country.

"If you want to be successful, let it not be based on what other people will say; stereotypes that doing nails is work for gays, if you are a man. Let it rather be what you want to do."

The art of nail painting, foot spa and foot washing, which is perceived by many as a feminine job, has earned Fantastic Sam praises, as fans share the images of the work he has done and compliment him for his great skills, on social media platforms.

"My desire is to make sure my clients look and feel beautiful," he says.

The self-employed Shimhanda, who hails from the Ohangwena region, left the north for Windhoek to complete school.

Shimhanda now owns a spa in Windhoek, and has been in the beauty industry for more than six years.

He says doing nails was the last thing he ever thought of doing for a living until he developed a passion for pedicure and manicure.

"I know there might be many men out there with the same talents who are afraid to overcome the fear that culture has subjected them to.

"It was after I gave my life to Christ about five years ago that I realised I had a talent that was hidden within me but was ashamed of what people would say. However, nothing stopped me from attending a one-year nail training course and I started working under the supervision of another male nail technician, Immanuel Angula (known as Manu), who taught me to perfect my work," said Shimhanda.

He says cultural beliefs limit most people from doing some things, as they think only women can do them. In his culture, he says, doing home chores such as cooking was a taboo since it was seen as work for women only. However, today there are many male chefs.

"Men should come out and express their talents. This for me is [not] just nail painting, it is pure art. Everyone was created with a talent from God and is gifted in different ways. Do not let anyone take that away from you because of fear of the unknown.

Pedicure and menicure have several benefits, such as increased blood circulation, enhanced nail well-being, stress relief, smooth hands and feet, and a healthy skin.

When one is confident and passionate about what they do, all the work they do falls in place naturally, says Shimhanda.

Asked what other career he wanted to venture into apart from being a nail expert, he says there was a time he aspired to become an actor. That was when he was part of the cast in a local film titled 'My Father's Son' produced and directed about 10 years ago by Joel Haikali, a Namibian independent filmmaker.

The Namibian spoke to some of Shimhanda's regular clients and this is what they had to say:

Lize Ehlers said, "I have been doing my nails with him for six years now and he has done a remarkable job of gel and acrylic on my hands and feet. He has helped me love my nails and this year will be my natural nail journey."

Freddy Kamati said Shimhanda is the best in town and did his nails on five occasions after he was referred to him by a friend. He added that Shimhanda is gentle and he did not experience any cutting or nail bleeding like with other nail shops he went to before.

Lucy-K Rocco said the first time he did her nails was at the Namibia Annual Music Awards when she was presenting and can attest that his work is great because he takes his time and does clean nails.