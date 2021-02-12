Namibia: Father and Son Make Strides With Ombike Gin

VARIOUS indigenous people in Namibia have their own recipes for homebrews, passed on from generation to generation, of which most have not been commercialised.

A father-and-son team from Tsumeb, who has been brewing craft beer and liquor for their own consumption, have turned their hobby into a business venture rooted in the northern and north-eastern regions of Namibia.

Werner Kirsten and his son Gerhard come from a family of distillers.

Werner learned the art of distilling from his father and produces his own brandy, while Gerhard's interest is beer brewing.

One evening while the two were enjoying their own craft beer and bourbon, the idea of setting up their own distillery and brewery was born.

They used their own resources and skills to establish Bush Still at Tsumeb.

"My father bought into the idea because he has been making liquor for many years with traditional recipes that have been passed down to him by relatives. We then started applying and sourcing equipment and haven't looked back," Gerhard says.

The two believed their business would not be complete if it was not in line with the government's 'Growth-at-Home' strategy, which prompted Werner to make ombike gin part of their product line.

"When we drew up our business plan and decided on the liquor we wanted to produce, we thought of ombike gin, because it is a 100% Namibian, ages-old, traditional product. We felt it has not been utilised and promoted, especially to the non-Aawambo, tourists and neighbouring countries, apart from Angola," Werner says.

Father and son started looking for suppliers of makalani and other fruit in the north.

Today they have a permanent raw material supply chain comprising mostly village women.

" ... we felt those are the people who need the additional income, and by sourcing raw materials from them, it would give them some financial freedom. It also fits in well with the decentralisation policy of the government," Werner says.

Their distribution channel for ombike gin also includes women whom they supply with five-litre bottles for further distribution of the traditional gin throughout the country.

The duo also produces premium-liquor tequila and bourbon, whiskey, other gins, rum and brandy.

These are all produced with local grains, such as barley and corn.

The team is also looking at a recipe to use mahangu.

They hope to be exporting their products soon.