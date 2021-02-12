Namibia: Man Admits Presence At Murder Scene

One of the men accused of killing an elderly couple in a house robbery at Swakopmund in August 2017 admitted yesterday that he took part in a plan to burgle the couple's home.

Simon Shidute Jerobeam (26) and Fabian Lazarus (28) both denied guilt on all of the charges they are facing - including two counts of murder - when their trial started in the Windhoek High Court.

According to a plea explanation which Jerobeam's defence lawyer, Tuna Nhinda, relayed to judge Christie Liebenberg, Jerobeam is admitting he was at the house of Swakopmund residents Roswitha and Siegfried Strzelecki - aged 79 and 81, respectively - on 2 August 2017, when the couple was attacked.

Nhinda also said it was Jerobeam's version that his only goal when he went to the couple's home was to steal money from a safe in the house, and that he did not carry any weapons or assault the couple.

Jerobeam is saying he entered the house through an open door and took a camera lens from the premises when he left, Nhinda also told the judge.

Nhinda further said it was Jerobeam's version that a former co-accused in the case, Daniel Nghilifa Stefanus, had contacted him during July 2017 and told him there was money in the Strzeleckis' safe, that he had a key to the safe, and that they should go to the couple's house to steal the money from the safe.

Stefanus and Jerobeam agreed that since the couple was elderly there was no need to take any weapons with them when they went to the house, and that nobody was supposed to get hurt during the robbery they planned, Nhinda said.

Stefanus (29) has not been re-arrested since he escaped from police custody in February 2019.

Jerobeam and Lazarus are being tried on two counts of murder, a charge of conspiring to commit housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances, a count of housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances, and charges of theft and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Mrs Strzelecki was killed when she was strangled during the attack on her and her husband on the morning of 2 August 2017. Mr Strzelecki was injured, was admitted to a hospital after the incident, and died due to a stroke eight days after the attack.

A building site foreman who was working on a property next to the couple's home, Johan Pieterse, testified yesterday that he went into the house after finding Mr Strzelecki standing injured outside.

Pieterse said he found Mrs Strzelecki lying on the floor inside the house. Adhesive tape had been wound around her head, and a piece of nylon strap had been tied around her neck, he recounted.

The strap around her neck was so tight that he could not fit a finger between it and her neck before he cut the strap, Pieterse said.

He also recounted that he tried to resuscitate her, before he felt she had no pulse.

The trial is continuing.

Both accused are being held in custody.