Malawi: Deputy Minister Daudi Urges Chiefs to Enhance Covid-19 Precautions

Ministry of Local Government has urged chiefs in the country to enhance dissemination of Coronavirus messages to their subjects in order to contain the pandemic.

Deputy Minister of Local Government, Halima Daudi, made the call Thursday when she graced installation of Sub Traditional Authority Chiputula after attaining part of Makhuwira area in the district.

She said: "When you get back to your homes, please promote awareness on Covid-19, the issues to do with regular hand washing with soap, maintaining social distance as well as wearing of face masks. Our people need to know these things."

Daud further told the chiefs to also tell their subjects to immediately seek medical attention when they feel like they have Covid-19 symptoms.

The Deputy Minister advised the newly installed chief to apply fairness and justice in handling community cases.

"Be fair when giving judgement to cases in your community. Give fair trials to your people," she said while calling on chiefs to closely work with the Tonse led administration in order to achieve the development agenda.

Paramount Chief Lundu said the installation of Sub T/A Chiputula comes at a right time when there have been outstanding issues on the chieftaincy.

"There have been conflicts for quite some time and this development should be hailed because it ceases the fire that has been there. Let us also appreciate Chief Makhuwira for accepting this because it is not easy to do so.

"My plea to the new chief is that please avoid bribes and corruption. Let's fight child marriages and Coronasvirus together if we are to develop," said Lundu.

Chikwawa District Council chairperson, Gerald Bede,s said the council appreciates installation of the new chief who will beef up efforts on development in the district.

He, however, told the Deputy Minister that hunger was looming in the district due to erratic rains that have left most crops and areas in the district dry.

Conducted under strict Covid-19 precautions, the event was attended by 23 people among them: Charles Makanga, Director of Chiefs in the Ministry, Moses Kunkuyu, Presidential Advisor on Chiefs, journalists, chiefs as well as council representatives led by Chikwawa District Council chairperson, Bede, and District Commissioner, Ali Phiri.