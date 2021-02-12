Namibia: Namaloe Vera Products Rebrands As It Eyes Expansion

Namaloe Vera, a local manufacturer of natural aloe products, has rebranded its product line. Owner Risto Ashikoto said the rebranding is part of an overall strategy as Namaloe Vera continues to make inroads into local markets and retails countrywide.

Known for its natural ingredients with no added chemicals or preservatives, Namaloe contains the Aloe plant, well known as a protector against toxins and has traditionally been used to treat a multitude of ailments.

"Finally, Namaloe Vera products got rebranded. Our new labels will be on the shelves this week. We will be selling Valentine's hampers, so let's spoil our loved ones with Namaloe Vera products hampers this coming Valentine's Day. Our brand will also be turning one year on 30 April 2021," said Ashikoto.

He intends to expand the business regionally through sales agents in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and the rest of the world, with a special focus on Europe, where the benefits of the aloe plant are widely-known.