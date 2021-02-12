Malawi: Chewa Chief Sichinga of Kasungu Laid to Rest

The body of a 78-year-old senior chief Sichinga of Kasungu district on Thursday laid to rest at Mpemba which was her headquarters.

The burial ceremony of late Sichinga, who died on Wednesday morning at her residence after suffering from heart failure, dehydration, pneumonia and vomiting was attended by different senior politicians, chiefs and government officials.

Speaking to the gathering, deputy speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo said Kasungu as well as Malawi as nation has lost a humble and lovely person who was the mother for everyone and custodian of culture.

While presenting the condolence message from the President, Kazombo pleaded with the gathering to follow Covid-19 preventive measures saying the pandemic is real.

"President Chakwera is shocked with the death of chief Sichinga. But let me talk about Covid-19 as a survivor. Don't be cheated that it is fake. You need to visit the hospital when you developed the related signs. If you follow the doctor's advise you will not die. You will be a strongest ever like me," he said.

Member of Parliament for the area Baudeni Mtonga asked the District Commissioner TO quickly install the chief especially when given a name from the family, saying the delays bring conflict.

Senior Chief Lukwa who represented Paramount Chief Gawa Undi - the Chewa King - said the Chewa clan has lost a very dedicated person.

According to him, the late was a solution to many things and problems amongst the chewa clan.

The late senior chief Sichinga according to her family member and health report was tested Covid-19 negative.

Installed in 2004, the late senior chief Sichinga who survived by two children and 27 grandchildren was born on 5th July, 1942.