Kenya: Officials Sound Alarm Over Worsening Drought in Mandera

12 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Manase Otsialo

Mandera is now among the counties reporting a fast worsening drought situation.

In an early warning bulletin for January, the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) says the situation in Mandera is getting worse.

NDMA reported a fair livestock body condition but a significant drop in milk production.

"The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition since Middle Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) was above the long-term average," the Authority said.

A locust invasion that was reported in Mandera West, Banisa and Mandera North sub-counties which destroyed vegetation and crops is cited as another cause of the drought.

As drought sets in, the proportion of households currently treating water is significantly low with only a few households mainly in urban centres reported to have used boiling methods according to NDMA.

This puts the locals at risk of contracting killer diseases like cholera.

To mitigate the situation, the Mandera county government on Thursday hired at least 17 water bowsers to boost the water trucking programme.

"As a county government, we are officially launching water sector drought mitigation efforts, specifically drought emergency water trucking to our six constituencies because our county has been hit hard by the impact of climate change," said Mr Ali Roba, the county governor.

He said the little rains recorded in the October-December season were erratic, resulting in depressed pasture and acute water scarcity.

Some 246 settlements in Mandera are being supplied by lorries with Mandera West Sub-County having 83 centres.

Mandera East Sub-County has seven, Arabia six, Lafey 10 and Mandera North has 25 centres being supplied with water.

In Banisa Sub-County, 48 settlements are being supplied with water while Kutulo residents get the rare commodity from at least 19 centres.

Mandera South has 26 centres while Kiliwehiri has 22.

"We are flagging off an additional 17 hired water bowsers in order to ensure there is uninterrupted supply of water to these 246 water trucking centres to alleviate suffering of our people and animals," Mr Roba said.

He said his efforts are geared towards meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal number 6, about clean water and sanitation, which is critical for the survival of people and livestock.

The Jubilee Party elected governor, who is doing his final term in office, said he planned to have 68 more boreholes drilled countywide.

Already drilling of 51 boreholes has been completed while the drilling of another 17 is expected to be completed before June 2021.

Sixteen out of the 51 boreholes drilled turned out to be dry while 35 boreholes are still undergoing test pumping, equipping or construction of civil works.

Only 13 of the 35 successful boreholes have already been equipped and are operational.

Mandera plans to start relief food supplies across the county from next week.

