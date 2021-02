Former Legal and Constitutional Affairs Minister Bakari Mwapachu has passed away at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam, where he was receiving treatments.

According to his family's spokesman, body of the deceased will be transported to Pande in Tanga region today (Friday, February 12, 2021), ready for Saturday's burial ceremony.

The diplomat Mwapachu served as Tanga Urban Constituency MP from 2000 to 2010 and succeeded by Engineer Omary Nundu, who also passed away November, 2019.