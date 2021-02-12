Tanzania: Muhambwe MP Passes Away in Dodoma

12 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

SPEAKER Job Ndugai has suspended the Parliament session in Dodoma today (Friday, February 12, 2021), following the death of Muhambwe MP, Engineer Atashasta Nditiye.

The former Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications, Engineer Atashasta Nditiye passed away at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma where he was receiving treatments.

An official Bunge account tweeted on Friday that the politician was involved in the road accident at Nanenane in Dodoma on Wednesday and he was rushed to the facility for treatments.

Last month, another MP Martha Umbulla passed away in India, where she was being treated.

Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved.

