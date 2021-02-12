Zimbabwe: Fela Kuti Nominated for Induction Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the nominees for its newest class of inductees on Wednesday morning: 16 artists and groups ranging from the reigning monarch of the billionaire boys club, Jay-Z, to the pioneering women of new wave group The Go-Go's, to the queen of rock and roll herself, Tina Turner.

The 2021 nominees also include Kate Bush, Devo, Foo Fighters, Mary J. Blige, Iron Maiden, Chaka Khan, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren and Dionne Warwick.

In order to be considered eligible, artists or bands must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago.

Of this year's nominees, seven are first-timers on the ballot -- some of them acts that came of age in the 1990s, and some legacy artists who have yet to make the Rock Hall's roster. Foo Fighters and Jay-Z are the only acts to appear on the ballot in their first year of eligibility.

Afro beat pioneer Fela Kuti has been nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, following years of complaints that inductees into the hall have been white and male.

Kuti's nomination comes 23 years after his death. Last year, the Notorious B.I.G and Whitney Houston were inducted posthumously

The hall announced Wednesday that Kuti is among 15 other artists nominated. This is the first time he has been nominated. A public vote is already underway and will close on April 30.

Inductees will be announced in May after the public vote closes.

Artists are eligible for nomination 25 years after they premier their first commercial musical work. Others nominated along with Fela Kuti include Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan and Tina Turner.

The Complete List Of 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

§ Mary J. Blige

§ Kate Bush

§ Devo

§ Foo Fighters

§ The Go-Go's

§ Iron Maiden

§ Jay-Z

§ Chaka Khan

§ Carole King

§ Fela Kuti

§ LL Cool J

§ New York Dolls

§ Rage Against The Machine

§ Todd Rundgren

§ Tina Turner

§ Dionne Warwick -NPR.ORG