Namibia: Trucker Not Aware He Was Transporting Drugs

A truck driver, who was arrested alongside three Namibian Defence Force (NDF) officers last week in possession of dagga worth more than N$800 000, said he had no idea he was transporting drugs.

Ujaha Mbandee (44) who works as a truck driver for a local transportation company denied having knowledge of the contents inside four cement sealed bags, he was given to give to his co-accused Pea Heita (28).

Mbandee was testifying during their bail application in Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday before magistrate Ivan Gawanab.

The father of five was arrested alongside NDF officers Heita, Nangolo Erastus (30) and Simon Heputa (42) after they were found transporting dagga.

The accused are facing charges of dealing in cannabis.

They were arrested at the Windhoek-Rehoboth road traffic checkpoint. A search was conducted and 17 parcels of cannabis, weighing 16 880 grams valued at N$844 000 was discovered.

The parcels were allegedly stacked and concealed in four cement bags. Despite Mbandee denying guilt, State prosecutor Tatelo Lusepani informed the court Mbandee knew he was carrying dagga. He further informed the court that on the day the accused were arrest, they were pulled off at the traffic checkpoint and as the search was being carried out, Mbandee sped off.

Despite the warning shots that were fired for him to stop, he continued to drive away. But they were eventually stopped and arrested.

"There are witnesses who will come testify that you tried to throw out the bags from the truck. So, you knew that you were carrying something illegal. This shows that you clearly knew of the contents stuffed in those bags," said Lusepani.

The State is opposing the accused application for them to be released on bail pending their trial, citing that the charges they face are of a serious nature.

Furthermore, investigations are still incomplete, and it would not be in the public's interest or administration of justice for them to be granted bail.

Through their lawyers Enos Mwakondange and Vernon Lutibezi, the accused said they need to be released on bail as they intend on returning to work and register for higher education.

The bail hearing is currently ongoing.