Namibia: Trucker Not Aware He Was Transporting Drugs

12 February 2021
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maria Amakali

A truck driver, who was arrested alongside three Namibian Defence Force (NDF) officers last week in possession of dagga worth more than N$800 000, said he had no idea he was transporting drugs.

Ujaha Mbandee (44) who works as a truck driver for a local transportation company denied having knowledge of the contents inside four cement sealed bags, he was given to give to his co-accused Pea Heita (28).

Mbandee was testifying during their bail application in Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday before magistrate Ivan Gawanab.

The father of five was arrested alongside NDF officers Heita, Nangolo Erastus (30) and Simon Heputa (42) after they were found transporting dagga.

The accused are facing charges of dealing in cannabis.

They were arrested at the Windhoek-Rehoboth road traffic checkpoint. A search was conducted and 17 parcels of cannabis, weighing 16 880 grams valued at N$844 000 was discovered.

The parcels were allegedly stacked and concealed in four cement bags. Despite Mbandee denying guilt, State prosecutor Tatelo Lusepani informed the court Mbandee knew he was carrying dagga. He further informed the court that on the day the accused were arrest, they were pulled off at the traffic checkpoint and as the search was being carried out, Mbandee sped off.

Despite the warning shots that were fired for him to stop, he continued to drive away. But they were eventually stopped and arrested.

"There are witnesses who will come testify that you tried to throw out the bags from the truck. So, you knew that you were carrying something illegal. This shows that you clearly knew of the contents stuffed in those bags," said Lusepani.

The State is opposing the accused application for them to be released on bail pending their trial, citing that the charges they face are of a serious nature.

Furthermore, investigations are still incomplete, and it would not be in the public's interest or administration of justice for them to be granted bail.

Through their lawyers Enos Mwakondange and Vernon Lutibezi, the accused said they need to be released on bail as they intend on returning to work and register for higher education.

The bail hearing is currently ongoing.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.