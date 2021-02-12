Namibia: Entertainers Face a Bleak Year Ahead

Since Covid-19 hit, many concerts, art events and festivals have been taking place online. However, almost one in two people globally cannot access them due to issues such as lack of internet connectivity, according to UNESCO estimates.

In Namibia, it is no different as some artists last year pulled off some online shows just to stay relevant while some have found the going tough. By the look of things, if things don't get back to normal, entertainers could or would have to look elsewhere just to earn a living as their livelihood depends on live performances.

Eldazz Eldicko Geiseb group member of Tswazis told Entertainment Now! that it's sad that they are facing such a situation as artists since last year. "Unfortunately, there's no way we can make a show with only 50 people without sponsorship. Organising a live show or even an online show will cost one a lot of money, hence we've been focusing on making more music and strategising on how to go about everything once this pandemic is over."

Eldazz revealed that the group wanted to release a new album last year but unfortunately, they couldn't due to restrictions because they can't release an album and not push it all over the country. "We are hopeful things will get better sooner so we can continue with our plans. For now, we'll be focusing on singles just to keep our fans happy. We focusing on our clothing line and other means of incomes currently." he explained.

Singing sensation Adora said it has been a challenging period for her, taking into consideration her royalty payments was not what she expected from Nascam. "I'm one of the fortunate ones that could stay with my parents for that time to get by. Towards the end of November, I got an influencer deal with a bank which put me in a more comfortable situation."

Adora feels some creatives have come up with innovative ways to make some money even though it's not as much as it used to be in the past, which means entertainers have adapted to the new normal. "One way or the other, circumstances will force us to be more creative to put bread on the table. I am finalising a business plan which will allow me to venture into other things except for music," she said.

In terms of releasing new music or album this year, she said it still depends on how the pandemic will continue. "Honestly, I don't think it's something I want to go into but I have released a new single called 'Mbekusuvera' which will be out on the radio soon," she said.

Award-winning Namibian stand-up comedian Mich Gaoseb, better known as Big Mitch said he has lost hundreds of thousands since Covid-19 hit the country last year. Mitch's plan B will either force him to get an eight to five job or open a business. "This will be very hard really, I don't even want to think about this, that's our main source and if corporates at least collaborate with us we can write them adverts or so but if not 80% of us might be forced to look for a job," he stressed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Entertainment Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The comedian/rapper feels the best option for entertainers right now if the situation worsens is that corporates try and collaborate with them on the marketing side of things.

"Only some will survive, most will fade away. That's why I am hoping to be dropping an album with the Lil Swartbooi character by end of March and also keeping the character as another source of income," he pointed out.

Mitch also advised artists who are not financially stable to hold back on their albums as they cost a lot of money just as music videos.

K-Legend whose real name is Kamwi Victor Manvwali on his part says he is not the biggest superstar but corona came without notice but he has learned to create opportunities for himself.

"I dropped an album last year online it's available on YouTube and it was a big loss. I'll stick to dropping singles and push the songs on an international level. I dropped an album last year during the time of corona, so I can't predict what will happen this year."

"We are all superstars in this industry but the greatest have to come up on top. Corona got everybody hungry but for me, I see opportunities, I'll be focusing more on my singles on songs and working on the Tikka Tikka Gang Project," he concluded.