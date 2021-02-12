Namibia: Warriors Secure Friendly Ahead of Monday Clash

Namibia's Young Warriors yesterday late afternoon strutted their stuff against Mauritania's senior side in a friendly match that served as preparation ahead of Monday's Africa U/20 Cup of Nations (Afcon) opening clash against Central African Republic (CAR).

Namibia is in Group B of the 2021 U/20 Afcon alongside Burkina Faso, Tunisia and CAR, and will see only the top two teams from each of the three groups and the two best-placed runners-up advancing to the quarterfinals of the continental youth tournament. The tournament gets under this weekend in Mauritania.

Yesterday's friendly clash, which was still underway at the time of going to print, serves part of a series of warm-up matches organised by the Namibia Football Association (NFA) for the Young Warriors ahead of their maiden appearance at the U/20 Afcon finals.

Namibia will on Monday, 15 February, kick off their campaign with a crucial clash against CAR, before facing Tunisia next Thursday, 18 February. Their last group action will be against Burkina Faso on 21 February.

Speaking to the NFA media desk ahead of yesterday's friendly match, Young Warriors gaffer James Britz said the warm-up clash against Mauritania's senior side was highly important for Namibia as it will keep the boys focused and give them a feel of what to expect come Monday.

"We are excited to see what the Mauritanian senior side will throw at us but it is a great opportunity for the boys to prepare and see what they can bring to the table. We have a few injury concerns in the squad but luckily we have a total of 29 players to select from and we will weigh our options ahead of Monday's clash," said Britz.

The 29-manYoung Warriors squad: Tully Nashixua, Immanuel Hamunyela, Denzil Narib, Pitsi Ameb, Romeo Amon, Xavier McClune, Edmar Kamatuka, Carl Tjipe Karuuombe, Rio Goagoseb, Ronin Brendt, Amazing Kandjii (Khomas); Steven Damaseb, Prins Tjiueza, Promise Gurirab, Herman Uwuseb, Tuhafeni Ananias, Gerson Paulus (Erongo); Ngazikue Kandetu, Ruhuka Ngatangwe (Omaheke); Mwanyekange Matheus (Omusati); Josef Erastus (Oshana); Juninho Jantze (Hardap); Eubrahim Apollus (//Kharas); Giovani Kaninab, Gonzales Tsuseb (Kunene); Ngero Katua, Garere Damaseb, Jovane Narib, Phillip Joseph

(Otjozondjupa).