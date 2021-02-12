Namibia: Road Caves in Due to Heavy Rains

Rundu — The heavy yet welcomed rain, which brought much relief to Rundu, caused a road cave-in at Tutungeni, forcing motorists to use alternative routes.

Most of the roads at the Kavango East town suffered substantial damage following Wednesday's downpour. The caved-in road was eroded by the heavy rainwater that was flowing from the south towards the northern direction, where there is a floodplain that connects the town to the Kavango River.

The damaged road is at the high edge of the floodplain. A part of a residential boundary wall belonging to former Rundu CEO Romanus Haironga was also washed away.

"We are currently in a meeting discussing the issue on that particular road and other roads that have been damaged due to rain," said Benjamin Makayi, town council's spokesperson.

Makayi urged residents - both pedestrians and motorists - to make use of alternative roads until all the damaged roads have been restored.

Residents of Rundu are distressed by the heavily potholed roads at the town. "It is a natural disaster which can't be prevented; however, we are trying our best to see how we are going to restore these roads.

We are looking into it. It was unexpected; we are also busy informing residents on the current situation regarding damaged roads," Makayi said.