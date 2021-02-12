Namibia: Fuel Smuggling Continues Unabated

The police in Ohangwena have raised concerns over the smuggling of illegal fuel into Namibia from Angola.

Yesterday alone, the police in that region confiscated 11 (25-litre) containers of fuel intended to be sold to prospective car owners in Namibia, according to police chief in the region Commissioner Elizabeth Mukete-Sibolile.

Mukete-Sibolile said contraband, including fuel, is smuggled into the country at night. The regional commander said although there are police patrols along the borders it remains a challenge to be everywhere as the borders are open.

"But we are doing our best to ensure that the law is maintained at all times including the borders," said Mukete-Sibolile. Over time, Mukete-Sibolile said, they have confiscated contraband and apprehended suspects.

However, apprehending is minimal as many flee once they see police officers. According to the regional commander, the fuel is allegedly dropped off within Namibian borders by the Angolan counterparts.

Once the fuel is dropped off the suspects from the Namibian side then arrange to pick up the smuggled fuel. The regional commander said the police will continue to intensify police patrols to ensure that those engaging in illegal activities along the border are brought to book.

Mukete-Sibolile said those that have already been apprehended have been brought before court to allow the law to take its course. The commissioner said the confiscated fuel is collected by a government contracted company which then disposes of it. Mukete-Sibolile urged those who are involved in smuggling of contraband to cease such operations.

She said the common contraband that is smuggled into the country includes fuel, sandals, lightening cream and whiskeys in small plastic containers. The commander warned that those who will be found selling contraband will also face the law.