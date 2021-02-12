Zimbabwe: National Ballistics Arms and Security Managing Director On the Run

The managing director at National Ballistics Arms and Security is on the run after she attempted to conceal evidence of a pistol that was used by a bottlestore owner in Chitungwiza to shoot and kill a patron, whom he had caught dancing with his female friend outside the joint.

Memory Masiiwa allegedly originated a receipt that shows that the pistol used by Ngoni Rufu was in the custody of Ballistics Arms and Security on the day he allegedly shot and killed Stanford Chikumba outside Corner Bottlestore at Murisa Business Centre in Seke, Chitungwiza.

Masiiwa, in a bid to help Rufu conceal evidence, allegedly took the Barreta 9mm pistol to Ballistics Arms and Security and originated a receipt to appear as if it was in her custody for service at the time Chikumba was shot.

Her bid to conceal evidence hit a snag after Rufu was arrested over the shooting incident.

Masiiwa then disappeared from the reach of the arm of the law.

Rufu, who was being represented by lawyer Mr Phillip Hamunakwadi of Hamunakwadi and Nyandoro Law Chambers was taken to Chitungwiza Magistrates' Court charged with murder and defeating the course of justice.

He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya, who remanded him in custody to February 17 and advised him to approach the High Court for bail application.

Circumstances leading to Rufu's arrest are that on January 30 at around 11pm, Stanford Chikumba was drinking beer along with his brothers, Shepherd, Edmore and Forward at Corner Bottle Store, owned by Rufu.

It was when Rufu arrived driving a Mazda Attenza (AEQ 6494) with three ladies aboard and went to park in front of his bottlestore.

They then started playing music before Rufu disembarked and went into his shop.

After some minutes, Rufu is said to have returned to his car in the company of a bar lady while holding beer.

Upon his return, Rufu found the late Stanford Chikumba dancing with one of his three female friends.

It did not go down well with Rufu who then charged towards the late Chikumba and slapped him twice in the face.

Chikumba senced danger, took his brother Shepherd and started walking home.

Rufu allegedly took one of the ladies and drove his car towards the late Chikumba and Shepherd, who were said to be about 50 metres away from the bottlestore.

The court heard that Rufu then fetched his Barreta 9mm pistol and shot the late Chikumba once on the head.

Chikumba later died at Chitungwiza Hospital.

On February 3, Rufu realised that his pistol was wanted by police as an exhibit and connived with Masiiwa to take the firearm to Ballistics Arms and Security and issued a receipt to appear as if the pistol was in custody at the time of committing the offence.

The court heard that on the same day, Masiiwa instructed Caroline Laisa Mangara to indicate on the receipt that the pistol was left at their offices on January 28 for profiling and service.

Mangara allegedly complied.

On the same day, Rufu armed himself with the receipt and surrendered himself at Dema police station in connection with the January 30 shooting incident.

Upon being interviewed by the police Rufu allegedly indicated that he was not in possession of the pistol since it was in the custody of Ballistics Arms and Security for profiling and servicing.