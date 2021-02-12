Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi Starts Rehabilitating Roads Damaged By Rains

12 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

The municipality of Chinhoyi has embarked on a road rehabilitation drive aimed at repairing its road network system that had been badly damaged by incessant rains.

The council is under fire from its residents who are planning to demonstrate over bad roads and poor service delivery.

Council Engineer Simon Marara said the exercise was meant to address the roads damaged by rains.

He said work on the distributor roads was in motion while efforts to attend to the access roads were also in place.

He said the council was using its machinery but could not devulge the budget set aside for the rehabilitation exercise.

Despite the council's efforts, Chinhoyi Residents Association (CRA) said they are mobilising its members to protest over the poor roads.

Most gravel roads have been left with huge gullies making it impossible for motorists to navigate while tarred roads including those in the central business district have potholes, all exacerbated by incessant rains.

Chinhoyi Residents Association (CRA) chairperson Mr Clifford Hlupeko recently warned the MCD-Alliance-led council against neglecting critical service delivery including roads.

"Our roads are in bad shape in all the wards. There are some (wards) that are not accessible by motorists.

" The engineer is sleeping on duty. The next thing is that we will beat drums at Town House," Mr Hlupeko posted on the association's Facebook page.

Mr Admire Kadzero, a resident, said the badly damaged roads in Ward 13 where making life a nightmare for residents.

Chinhoyi Mayor Garikai Dendera and Engineer Marara said the council was prioritising roads rehabilitation.

Recently Masvingo city suspended its water engineer after failing to improve the water delivery in the ancient settlement.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.