Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi Starts Rehabilitating Roads Damaged By Rains

The municipality of Chinhoyi has embarked on a road rehabilitation drive aimed at repairing its road network system that had been badly damaged by incessant rains.

The council is under fire from its residents who are planning to demonstrate over bad roads and poor service delivery.

Council Engineer Simon Marara said the exercise was meant to address the roads damaged by rains.

He said work on the distributor roads was in motion while efforts to attend to the access roads were also in place.

He said the council was using its machinery but could not devulge the budget set aside for the rehabilitation exercise.

Despite the council's efforts, Chinhoyi Residents Association (CRA) said they are mobilising its members to protest over the poor roads.

Most gravel roads have been left with huge gullies making it impossible for motorists to navigate while tarred roads including those in the central business district have potholes, all exacerbated by incessant rains.

Chinhoyi Residents Association (CRA) chairperson Mr Clifford Hlupeko recently warned the MCD-Alliance-led council against neglecting critical service delivery including roads.

"Our roads are in bad shape in all the wards. There are some (wards) that are not accessible by motorists.

" The engineer is sleeping on duty. The next thing is that we will beat drums at Town House," Mr Hlupeko posted on the association's Facebook page.

Mr Admire Kadzero, a resident, said the badly damaged roads in Ward 13 where making life a nightmare for residents.

Chinhoyi Mayor Garikai Dendera and Engineer Marara said the council was prioritising roads rehabilitation.

