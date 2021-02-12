Nigeria: DPR Tightens Monitoring of Petrol Distribution, Depot Operations

Abuja — The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), yesterday moved to curb the incessant loss and hoarding of petroleum products across the country, with the inauguration of the Downstream Remote Monitoring System (DRMS).

DRMS is an inventory management solution for petroleum products supply distribution, which the agency noted will act as a regulatory tool designed to ensure products availability throughout the country.

Director and Chief Executive Officer of the DPR, Mr. Sarki Auwalu, said at the launch that the newly-launched digital platform would provide easy access to retail outlet information, enhance oil and gas industry service permit, access to coastal vessel licence data and seamless integration into the products import and export permit system.

In addition, it will provide advanced information on depots operations and licensing, tracking of refining and blending plants, licensing operations as well as enhanced domestic gas penetration and utilisation.

According to Auwalu, the programme will ensure real time data on the distribution of products nationwide, enhance product accountability, eliminate products hoarding, and checkmate artificial scarcity and adulteration

He explained that as a business enabler and opportunity provider, the department will continue to employ technology and innovations to achieve government's aspirations and policies for an efficient and vibrant downstream sector.

He said: "The Nigerian oil and gas industry is witnessing the digital transformation in line with the presidential mandate for transparency, accountability, and domestic energy security as well as ministerial key priorities for product sufficiency and availability.

"Today, we launch a game-changing platform that will reshape the conduct of businesses and operations in the downstream. This solution will strategically position the industry for increased profitability and investments.

"DRMS is an inventory management solution for petroleum products supply and distribution designed to provide a holistic view of the downstream value chain in real-time. This system guarantees the availability and reliability of real-time data for decision making and planning purposes."

For the downstream operators, Auwalu explained that it will provide the information to drive value from existing businesses, investments to fund expansions and growth opportunities for new ventures.

He said it would also enable business owners to monitor operations of their facilities from the comfort of their offices, reassuring stakeholders that the DRMS solution was robust enough to accommodate all their needs for efficient petroleum products tracking and monitoring.

"To make the system readily available across all locations, we have integrated the USSD code *7117# into the DRMS portal. This code can be dialed on any of the mobile networks to submit data using a unique facility identification code," he added.

The Senate Chairman, Joint Committee on Petroleum, Downstream and Upstream, Senator Sabo Mohammed, who was represented by Senator Chris Ekpenyong, lauded the DPR for upgrading and overhauling their system.

"All along, we have been operating an analogue system. This is an opportunity to join the rest of the world in monitoring petroleum products being produced in Nigeria," he stated.

The Chairman Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Aminu Abdulkadir, urged the DPR to ensure that there's sufficient sensitisation on the new initiative.