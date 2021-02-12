Eritrea: Effort to Control Desert Locust Swarm

10 February 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Massawa, 10February 2021- Strong integrated effort is being exerted in cooperation with agricultural experts, members of the Defense Forces, and the public to control the second desert locust swarm that has appeared in Ghinda subzone.

The coordinators of the campaign indicated that so far 70% of the locust invasion that has been stretched from Ghinda town to Embatkala has been put in control and effort is ongoing.

Indicating that the desert locust invasion that came across the border is dangerous both in number and type, Mr. Dawit Angesom, head of Plant Development at the Ministry of Agriculture branch in the sub-zone said that integrated effort is being made to put under control the invasion.

The the administrator of the sub-zone, Mr. Omar Yahya Haj on his part commended the members of the Eritrean Defense Forces are demonstrating in the effort to put in control of the locust swarm.

It is to be recalled that the desert locust swarm that was seen in the sub-zones of Ghinda and Foro was put under control through integrated effort on the part of the public, members of the Defense Forces, and agricultural experts.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.