Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Seventeen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, fifteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (5), Ali Ghidir (5), Goluj (2), Barentu (2) and Gergef (1) in Gash Barka Region. The other two patients are from a Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region.

On the other hand, forty-three patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (25), Gash Barka (14), and Anseba (4) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 1824 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 2418.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

10 February 2021