Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

10 February 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

Seventeen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, fifteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (5), Ali Ghidir (5), Goluj (2), Barentu (2) and Gergef (1) in Gash Barka Region. The other two patients are from a Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region.

On the other hand, forty-three patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (25), Gash Barka (14), and Anseba (4) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 1824 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 2418.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

10 February 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.