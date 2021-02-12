Namibia: Second-Best Grade 12 Ordinary Level Pupil Shares Study Secrets

Simon Francisco from Jakob Marengo Secondary School in Windhoek, was the second-best performing pupil countrywide in the Grade 12 Ordinary Level examinations, whose results were released last week.

He sat for the examination last year and he shared in an interview with The Namibian this week, his study tips that put him in the top five best academic performers in the country.

The 18-year-old said it takes a lot of time, patience and compromises to get what one wants to achieve and he did that by studying every day, instead of waiting to study seriously only when the examinations were near, because he does not like procrastinating.

"I used to read through my schoolwork every day and made sure I understood all the school work as I was studying. I did not wait to study only when the examinations were around the corner.

"Everyone has a purpose in life but it is one's determination that will produce great outcomes. I got a lot of help from my friends and teachers, however I knew I had to do most of it on my own and I thank God for my faith in Him who made all this possible.

"Although I did not expect to be second highest, I knew I would do well and expected to be in seventh place or somewhere there. I feel as if a huge burden has been removed from me," he added.

Francisco plans to enrol for engineering - electronics and telecommunications studies at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) and would some day want to have a PhD, he said.

"I went to the Angolan embassy to seek study funding. I am also appealing to any institution that can help me. I know it might not be easy because I am an Angolan, however I am still hopeful," he said.

He said his favourite subject is physical science because it explains how things work. He also loves mathematics.

Francisco hails from Angola's capital city, Luanda, and came to Namibia in December 2015. He started Grade 8 in 2016 at Jakob Marengo Secondary School with little knowledge of English. He had failed Grade 8 in Angola.

He said it took about a year to understand and speak English, because English was also spoken at his church, and his sister, who was also studying in Namibia, helped him until he mastered the language.

"My hobbies are creating content on social media, singing at church, and reading novels. I have an Instagram page titled 'Choose to be Successful'," he said.

Francisco lives with his two siblings in Windhoek North. His sister Suzete Cabalo said he was committed to his studies and at times did not sleep, especially when studying for examinations.

"When there was no money, he would walk to school (situated at Katutura's single quarters location) and back home," she said. Simon's father, Simão Francisco, said in a telephone interview he was very proud of his son.

"Any father would love to have a very intelligent child."

He added that Simon has been a bright child since his lower grades and he considered sending him to Namibia to complete his studies.

"I hope he gets a scholarship. I am not sure if the Namibian government can do that, but as a parent I would highly appreciate that, for my son's future" he said.

Jakob Marengo principal Herbert Schultz, who has been at the school since 2007 said, each year the school has produced at least one pupil among the top 10 for the past few years.

"We should not forget the teachers that are very hard working and have made 100% efforts to pull through the academic year despite the challenges that came with the Covid-19 outbreak.