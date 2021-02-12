Zimbabwe: Mliswa Freed On $20,000 Bail, Barred From Addressing Press

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has been granted $20 000 bail and further barred from addressing press conferences by Harare magistrate Vongai Guuriro.

The State did not oppose bail when the firebrand politician appeared in court Friday.

As part of his bail conditions, Mliswa was ordered to report to police once a week every Friday, continue residing at his Borrowdale home, surrender his passport with the clerk of court and not to address press conferences until his matter has been finalised in the courts.

He was remanded to 4 March.

Mliswa was arrested Thursday afternoon when anti-riot police led by a Superintendent stormed his upmarket Borrowdale home to arrest him for allegedly violating Covid-19 regulations through convening a press conference attended by nearly 20 journalists.

He denies any wrongdoing.

His lawyer Musindo Hungwe told court on Friday he will challenge the charges during the lawmaker's next hearing.

Mliswa's arrest came on the back of bitter social media exchanges with ex-lover Susan Mutami who claimed the politician harboured presidential ambitions and once planned to poison President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son, among a slew of accusations.