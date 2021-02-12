Zimbabwe: Mliswa Freed On $20,000 Bail, Barred From Addressing Press

12 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has been granted $20 000 bail and further barred from addressing press conferences by Harare magistrate Vongai Guuriro.

The State did not oppose bail when the firebrand politician appeared in court Friday.

As part of his bail conditions, Mliswa was ordered to report to police once a week every Friday, continue residing at his Borrowdale home, surrender his passport with the clerk of court and not to address press conferences until his matter has been finalised in the courts.

He was remanded to 4 March.

Mliswa was arrested Thursday afternoon when anti-riot police led by a Superintendent stormed his upmarket Borrowdale home to arrest him for allegedly violating Covid-19 regulations through convening a press conference attended by nearly 20 journalists.

He denies any wrongdoing.

His lawyer Musindo Hungwe told court on Friday he will challenge the charges during the lawmaker's next hearing.

Mliswa's arrest came on the back of bitter social media exchanges with ex-lover Susan Mutami who claimed the politician harboured presidential ambitions and once planned to poison President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son, among a slew of accusations.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.