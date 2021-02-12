South Africa: 15 Suspects Appearing in Court for Fraud and Corruption in the Late President Mandela's Funeral Preparations

12 February 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Eastern Cape — 15 suspects including high profile Buffalo City employees, prominent political party members and businessmen as well as business entities are appearing this morning, 12 February 2021 in the East London Magistrates court on charges of Fraud, Money Laundering, Contravention of Municipal Finance Management Act and Corruption.

The suspects will be answering to allegations related to the procurement of service providers for the transportation and booking of venues during the memorial service and funeral preparations of the late Dr Nelson Mandela by the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality. This happened between the period of 2013 and 2014. The alleged fraudulent claims add up to a total of R10 million.

The Serious Commercial Crime of the Hawks in East London has conducted a thorough investigation which led to the arrest this morning.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Head of the Directorate For Priority Crime Investigation Major General Obed Ngwenya lauded the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for ultimately bringing the perpetrators to justice for squandering resources during a period when the country was mourning the death of an icon.

