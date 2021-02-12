Namibia: Prisoners Save Pupils From Sitting On Floor

Young people at Walvis Bay have gathered to support schools in their communities.

Thoringo Shoonga, John Shafetango, Mark Jackson and Elizabeth Lugambo, who have all attended school at the town, recall sitting outside in the cold during lunch breaks as their playgrounds had no benches.

The group decided to turn this around for today's pupils and approached other young people and companies for pallet, paint and wood donations to make benches.

"We all attended school at this town, and it gets really cold and windy. It is not good for the kids to eat with sand blowing in their food, and to sit on the cold floor. The children are ours now. We asked the community for help, and I am surprised that most responses came from out of town. We even have a friend studying in the United States who helped," Lugambo says.

The Walvis Bay Correctional Facility joined the group to make benches.

Josef Haufiku, the facility's spokesperson, delivered some benches to schools on Wednesday.

"The correctional service's mission is to empower offenders and effectively reintegrate them into society as law-abiding citizens. We made use of offenders after the outcry of the young people. We are happy that our offenders could partake in this community project for our children," he says.

Thomas Aongeya, an inmate at the facility, says he is happy to give something back to the community.

"I heard that children at many schools sit on the floor to eat, and it really touched me. I have a child and he may be at one of these schools. We are just sitting here, doing nothhing, and since we received these materials, we could make some benches for the children. It was a pleasure to do this," he says.

Ruben Sinvula, a teacher at Immanuel Ruiters Primary School, received the benches on behalf of the school.

"We are really thankful for the good work they have done so far, and especially that our school is fortunate to be a recipient. We wish for this gesture to gradually be extended to other schools at coastal towns. We have cold and wet weather here, and it is just reassuring that our children can enjoy their lunches sitting on benches," he says.

Seaside Primary School at Kuisebmond also received benches.