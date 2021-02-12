Namibia: Shipanga Returns Home

12 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Blue Waters Sports Club on Friday announced the appointment of Paulus Shipanga has taken over head coaching duties of Blue Waters Sports Club on a three-year deal, the Walvis Bay side announced on Friday.

Formerly in charge at Black Africa where he won the national championship in the 20018-19 season, Shipanga (40) returns to the club that birthed his successful football career.

Former Blue Waters striker Armando Pedro, among Shipanga's most favourite ex-teammates, will serve as his assistant.

"Paulus and Armando are sons of Blue Waters and it is a pleasure to have them leading the team. We believe they have the pedigree to return the team to its former glory days. We wish them well," said Shimooshili.

Winning the league title with Black Africa enhanced his status as one of the best young coaches in the country, said Blue Waters chairman Robert Shimooshili.

He urged all Omeya supporters to support the club stalwarts.

Shipanga said he is glad to be back home and looks forward to managing the team.

"This appointment is a milestone in my coaching career and I am ready to help the team on a technical and professional level," he said.

