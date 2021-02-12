Ethiopia: Govt to Commence 2nd Round Tigray Humanitarian Response

11 February 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Getahun Legesse

Addis Ababa — The government has planned to launch a second round humanitarian assistance program to Tigray state beginning next week.

National Disaster Risk Management Commission Commissioner Mitiku Kassa told local media that the second round program is planned to access areas of the state where there has been security issues with the help of the Ethiopian National

Defense Forces (ENDF). The second round is believed to reach out to citizens residing in remote areas of the state.

Members of ENDF will be delivering the aids apart from escorting service delivering bodies.

The commissioner further stated that the government has shared the lion's share of the humanitarian assistance, 70 percent, as it has supplied aids to 2.7 million people affected by TPLF-instigated adverse situation, with the required support. Besides, it has planned to reach out to 500, 000 citizens by Friday.

Indicating as some 25 humanitarian organizations have been certified to provide assistance to the affected community, Mitiku denounced baseless reports that denied this very fact.

He also stressed that the reports produced by some organizations have been inflated as they could hardly reflect the reality on the ground. The report has also underestimated government's effort geared towards rehabilitating the region.

Over 26 humanitarian organizations have entered Tigray region to provide humanitarian aid. World Food Program (WFP) has a plan of addressing over 3 million disadvantaged.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.