Ethiopia: Govt to Commence 2nd Round Tigray Humanitarian Response

Addis Ababa — The government has planned to launch a second round humanitarian assistance program to Tigray state beginning next week.

National Disaster Risk Management Commission Commissioner Mitiku Kassa told local media that the second round program is planned to access areas of the state where there has been security issues with the help of the Ethiopian National

Defense Forces (ENDF). The second round is believed to reach out to citizens residing in remote areas of the state.

Members of ENDF will be delivering the aids apart from escorting service delivering bodies.

The commissioner further stated that the government has shared the lion's share of the humanitarian assistance, 70 percent, as it has supplied aids to 2.7 million people affected by TPLF-instigated adverse situation, with the required support. Besides, it has planned to reach out to 500, 000 citizens by Friday.

Indicating as some 25 humanitarian organizations have been certified to provide assistance to the affected community, Mitiku denounced baseless reports that denied this very fact.

He also stressed that the reports produced by some organizations have been inflated as they could hardly reflect the reality on the ground. The report has also underestimated government's effort geared towards rehabilitating the region.

Over 26 humanitarian organizations have entered Tigray region to provide humanitarian aid. World Food Program (WFP) has a plan of addressing over 3 million disadvantaged.