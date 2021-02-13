Togo: Nane is doing well

12 February 2021
Télégramme228 (Lomé)

Even though we would have liked to see this Togolese adventure at CHAN, the first in a final phase, last than what was served, it should be noted that the glass is not completely empty for the Togolese players taken individually.

If some have caught the attention of recruiters who have written their names in a corner of their notebook, the Togolese player of ASCK (Association Sportive des Conducteurs de Kara), Richard Yendoutié Nane has obviously done better since he managed to convince the organization to choose its goal against Uganda, in the match of the 2nd day of the group stage, as the best goal of the tournament and remove the award of the gold palm.

Indeed, during this meeting, served on the left flank of the Togolese attack from 20 meters, after a control of the chest, lit the opposing goalkeeper with a strike from the left. It was a goal that had the merit of recreating hope within the Togolese team who needed a victory to revive after the defeat of the first day. Only after this revival, the third game did not smile on the Togolese who will be eliminated from the competition by Rwanda.

Read the original article on Télégramme228.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 TÃ©lÃ©gramme228. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Somalia Draws The Line With Kenya on Maritime Border Dispute
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
What Can We Do to End Tigray's War?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.