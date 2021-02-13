Cameroon: Imposture - Four Suspects Apprehended

They used the name of the Secretary General of the General Delegation for National Security to crook personnel of the Police Corps and the Ministry of Defence.

Barthélémy Leonel, dismissed Staff Sergeant Jean Jacques, Lucienne Pulchérie and Rolex, a gendarmerie sergeant in active service at Ndogbong in Douala are in police custody for attempted fraud, usurping the title and office of the Secretary General of the Delegate General for National Security, Dominique Baya. They were apprehended by the office of the Delegate General for National Security and will be judged by a court in Douala, Littoral Region.

The Superintendent of Police, Vincent de Paul Meva, who is also the Chief of Investigation at the office of the Delegate General for National Security, revealed that the suspects used the telephone directories of various services. They called officials of the national security and the Ministry of Defence, to impersonate Dominique Baya and proposed appointments to these individuals. They also impersonated the title of Colonel Eloundou and proposed advancements or promotion to duty posts outside the country. They equally called economic operators to whom they proposed several goods and containers to be offloaded.

The story goes back to December 2020 and the first suspect was arrested on January 8, 2021. Superintendent of Police, Vincent de Paul Meva says the Secretary General of the Delegate General for National Security received several messages from employees indicating that they had received his call from the number 658006846 to give instructions or request clarifications on their job position or demand credit transfers on the pretext that his wife is travelling and has ran out of fuel.