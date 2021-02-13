Somalia: Govt Starts Issuing Aircraft Registrations And Aviation Licenses After 30yrs

The Somali government has Friday begun issuing certificates for commercial airlines for the first time in over 30 years.

The Somali Civil Aviation Authority based in Aden Adde International Airport issued first registration and license certificate to aircraft operating in the country at an event held in Mogadishu.

The launch was attended by officials from the federal government including Minister of transport and civil aviation.

The Minister commended the staff of the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation for their efforts on the country's aviation system and the implementation of the new system.

Hala airlines and freedom airlines were one the first flights to be issued licenses Somali Aviation Authority.

The local airlines flying various routes in Somalia were previously registered in neighbouring countries like Kenya and Ethiopia due to the absence of the agency after the collapse of the government in the early 1990s.

