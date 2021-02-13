Kenya: Move Over Valentine's Day, Galentine's Is Now the Cool Kid

opinion

Two young women chat. "At least, this Valentine's Day won't find you single," one chides the other. We are in a matatu and I have all the time to listen in. "You will get someone girl," the hooked one, comforts.

It was a point of reflection. Since Valentine's Day found its way into the works of authors like Shakespeare and thereafter into the modern world, February is synonymous with cupid.

Many decry its capitalistic tag--a consumer cult that has been forcing men to get their wallets out and splurge on cards, flowers, wine, and everything fancy.

If you walked around Nairobi CBD this week, you will have been forgiven to think red is the new black. Shops display all red-clad mannequins, hawkers calling out with cards and red plastic flowers on hand, not forgetting online and mainstream media cheesy campaigns tempting you to take a splurge for love's sake.

For a moment you would be forgiven to think that the pandemic is behind us, and zoom calls a bad tired joke. Those who have been pushing the heart-shaped cause aren't going to let a tiny disease particle get in the way.

If you are single especially, it can be overwhelming and you might even suffer from FOMO (Fear of missing out). Because, what else can you do this weekend?

Galentine's Day. Yes, that spelling is correct. The day, marked on the 13th of February, is now a tradition that has been marked for the past decade.

History

It was in 2010 when a mockumentary sitcom television series, Parks and Recreation, the girls celebrate a day dubbed "Galentine's Day." Leslie Knope, a cast member of the show who's known for her creativity and kindness, decided to host her closest female friends and mother for brunch. She shows up with hand crotched flower pens, a mosaic portrait of each of them made from their favourite diet soda, and a personalised 5,000-word essay on why they are awesome.

"What's Galentine's Day? It's the only best day of the year. Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it breakfast style. Ladies celebrating ladies, "she said about the day.

While this is not an official holiday, the day is all about celebrating the platonic friendships that exist between women. A decade later, more women are embracing the concept of spending quality time with their female friends before the hallmark holiday that is Valentine's day. The popularity of the day has been attributed to the fact that it filled a need. With the geographic mobility and the never firm work-life balance, many women yearn for such days- where they can be free with their female friends and spend hours exchanging belly laughs and treating one another with gifts.

In popular culture the day has become the "it" and although Valentine's Day still takes the top cream, Galentine day is no longer a micro- holiday that goes unnoticed.

In Kenya, the day has been catching on among women.

"I wasn't first aware of the name, but I know me and my girls have been treating each other around Valentine day," says Njeri Irungu, 24, a Journalist, who started celebrating with her girlfriends in 2018.

Commercialisation

Erastus Omwinga of Stejos Tours and Travels shares that there are increased inquiries regarding "ladies only" staycation. "Besides organising staycations and getaways for couples, we are also planning trips for girlfriends. Which is simply telling us that Valentine's Day is about spending it with a special person. It doesn't have to be a romantic partner," he offers.

For Ruth Adhiambo of Rafu Books, this week has seen her work on orders from women gifting other women. "I have been receiving calls from women requesting that I deliver book packages to their female friends. As we are speaking right now, I have just made a dispatch to fulfill the request of yet another woman who wants to cheer up her friend especially this being the month of love," she offers.

When men were the only target, boyfriends and husbands across the country were made to feel a mounting pressure on their jugulars, fighting for breath as the special women in their lives tightened their grips and demanded to know how much they were loved?

Kenyans (read men) are more likely than other global romantics to treat their loved ones to special meals on Valentine's Day, with the amount spent on restaurants increasing by 18 percent in 2019, against a 16 percent rise globally.

The love pandemic

But gradually, the love pandemic has been spreading.

Now it's not just men who are expected to devote some serious big cupid energy to the planning and preparation of February 14, but women too.

You can't blame those who feel jittery about this new girls' day. They feel that just like Valentine's day, this holiday will be commercialised and turned into yet another venture, reaping from the FOMO ideology.

On one of the WhatsApp groups I belong to, I floated the idea of Galentine's day and some members were totally against the celebration. Interestingly, there were more women opposed to it as compared to men.

"What I feel about the holiday is that the more popular it gets; the more women will create expectations around it. As such, my friends will be expecting a gift from me and I will be doing the same. We don't need a day to celebrate other women, we do it every day in our own ways," one of the members shared.

Another member, this time a man, waded into the conversation and argued that women are having way too many celebrations.

"Let's be honest. Valentine's Day is about the woman. We gift them and in most cases, do not get something in return. And now this? If one is married, the expenses of the day will probably feature in the family's budget. This is another day we don't need."

Who is in?

Buoyed by young, unmarried, and upwardly mobile females, Galentine's day is not about to relent soon. Its popularity is set to rise as Njeri Irungu, Esther Patrober, and Murugi Wambui, all in their 20's prophesy.

"If you are single and in Nairobi on Valentine's Day, it can be a long day. You see people posting their partners online and the streets are painted with red roses, and you feel pressured and lonely," 24-year-old Njeri says.

The Nairobi-based journalist has gone for two Galentine's day dates, one in 2018 and another in 2019.

"None of us were in a relationship so, in 2018, we decided to go camping. We started valentine's weekend with a hike then camped at Mount Longonot. We did not have a name for the engagement but we knew that we needed to do something to keep loneliness since we had no plans for Valentine's Day," Njeri says.

The trio had met on campus in 2014 and as the friendship blossomed, they started gifting one another in the month of love. "We didn't have specific gifts but we would get whatever we felt would be helpful to the other person," she shares.

In 2019, the three linked up on Galentine's day and watched a movie together. "It was great spending time together because it helped solidify our friendship and on such days, we didn't have to think or feel like we were missing out on the train of love," she offers.

Esther Patrober is in a book club of eight women in which they gift one another. During Valentine's week, gifts must exchange hands. "We began it as a way of appreciating one another and growing our bonds since most of our meetings are virtual and only get to meet after three months," she offers.

This year, they have made arrangements to ensure that each of them receives a gift. "Our gift books. One is allowed to add, say flowers, chocolates, or a bottle of wine. Our aim to help each other build a home library. The gifts bring a sense of belonging and of course, one feels appreciated. We also see it as a way of strengthening our bond as friends," the 24-year-old lawyer, says.

Data from a 2019 Mastercard's annual Love Index shows that driven by wanderlust, Kenyans spent 37 percent more than they did in 2017 on booking flights and trips, escaping with their partners to celebrate the day. Sentimental spending around Valentine's Day increased by 32 percent since 2017.

For Murugi Wambui, 29, and her two friends, it is seven years now since they started marking Galentine's day. "It is something that started automatically because I do not remember any of us starting the conversation. I think we all knew that there was a gap we needed to fill especially because none of us was in a relationship then," the woman who works in the Construction Industry, says.

The gifts are not dictated and range from books, attires, and jewelry. "It is such an amazing feeling because even if you don't get to celebrate or receive a gift on Valentine's Day, you know that your female friends appreciate you," she offers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Besides the presents, they plan for travel dates, sleepovers, coffee dates, or tag along to forums and events. "We are women who grow and empower one another in various aspects of our lives," she says adding that they have also extended the gifting culture to their parents.

Well, there you have it, folks. Are you ready for Galentine's Day?

********

No partner, don't worry. Here are some plans

Valentine's day today is not just about lovers. There are the girls, aka Galentines, then there are the mothers, fathers, siblings, children, and friends who are all equally entitled to their pound of love. Oh, not forgetting the wildlife also craving for some love, as well as the teachers and neighbours who all want to be included.

It's about platonic love, right? But what about self-love? Something, to also squeeze in. All this love giving can be overwhelming.

So step away from the pressure and do any of the below:

Go on a hike

With this, you don't even need someone walking beside you. You can do this alone or if need company, tag your dog along or get a guide.

Make care packages

You can spend the day writing letters to children suffering from cancer and deliver them on Monday on International Childhood Cancer Day. Also, you can make cards, bake or cook for street families.

Plan a movie marathon

This sounds like a perfect plan. Is there a series you have been meaning to watch but somehow haven't got the time for it? This weekend could be the time. And I even have a recommendation- firefly lane or a repeat of Bridgeton.

Hold a get together

If you are missing to party or just feel in the mood to host, you can invite over a few members of your families or other parents and request that they tag their children for a play date.

Volunteer at a children's home

Gather your friends and request that they join you in spending the day at a children's home. Donate clothes and household stuff to them or just spend quality time with them.

Lnjeru@ke.nationmedia.com