Somalia: ICJ Rejects Kenya's Request to Delay Somalia Maritime Case

14 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Kenya's request for further postponement of the maritime case with Somalia had been rejected by the International Court of Justice (ICJ)

"Having duly considered the arguments presented by the parties, the court has decided to maintain the hearings as scheduled, in a hybrid format," a note from ICJ's Philippe Gautier read in part.

Philippe Gautier added that the hearing would take place online, without going to court, and informed both parties to submit the names of the members representing them in the debate.

The Somali-Kenyan trial is scheduled to take place on March 15-19.

Last month Kenya requested the international court to postpone the public hearings as it protested at a missing map crucial to its case.

Somalia rejected the Kenyan government's request to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to postpone the maritime case between the two neighbouring East African countries.

The dispute between Kenya and Somalia is rooted in their Indian Ocean border, and Somalia brought its case to the International Court of Justice at The Hague in 2014.

Somalia has a 3,333-kilometer (2,071-mile) coastline, which is the longest in Africa.

