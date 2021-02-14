Kenya: Ochieng, Khaemba Get Nod in Strong Morans Squad

14 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

Equity Bank's inspirational guard Victor Ochieng and Ulinzi Warriors guard Joseph Khaemba are the only local-based new players in the Kenya Morans team named by Australian Liz Mills to do duty in the second and final round of Afrobasket qualifiers.

Kenya depart for Yaounde, Cameroon on Monday for the Group "B" qualifiers that tip off later in the week. Ochieng and Khaemba were in the preliminary squad that was named for round one of the qualifiers in Kigali last November but failed to make the final team.

Kenya lie third in the group and can clinch a place in the African finals by matching the results of fourth-placed Madagascar.

Highly rated Senegal lead the group followed by Angola. The duo are certain to secure their finals berth in that order.

Coaching in Africa

The vastly experienced Mills, who has been coaching in Africa for 10 years now, her last assignment helping Patriots of Rwanda to a first place finish at the Basketball Africa League qualifiers in Kigali Rwanda in 2019, made two other changes.

She dropped tough point guard Victor Bosire, who had difficulty getting released at his place of work and Fahim Juma, who just signed for Equity Bank this season from Thunder.

Mills also revealed that she will be travelling to Yaounde with a 13-member squad and not 12 as has been the norm because of the coronavirus pandemic. "We do not want to take chances. I requested for one extra player just in case," she said.

Kenya Morans squad: Griffin Ligare (captain), Erick Mutoro, Joseph Khaemba, Tylor Okari, Preston Bungei, Victor Ochieng, Valentine Nyakinda, Ariel Koranga, Joel Awich, Ronnie Gombe, Tom Wamukota, Desmond Blacio, Fidel Okoth, Liz Mills (head coach), Sadat Gaya (assistant coach)

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Can We Do to End Tigray's War?
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Somalia Draws The Line With Kenya on Maritime Border Dispute
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.