Ethiopia: Some Int'l Institutions Compromise Integrity to Junta's Sake

14 February 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tewodros Kassa

Some international institutions and organizations compromised their responsibility of impartiality by serving as mouthpieces of the criminal TPLF junta, a renowned expert said.

Political Science and Law Lecturer at California State University Prof. Alemayehu Gebremariam told local media that these international institutions proved that they are the junta's lobbyists through their stubborn calls to the Ethiopian government to negotiate with the dismantled party.

Moreover, they are ignoring facts on the ground and acknowledged the Junta's lobbyists' massive fake information disseminated worldwide, he stated.

As to him, Ethiopian intellectuals and the Diaspora community in coordination with pertinent stakeholders and the government should come up genuinely to counter the ongoing misrepresentation of the reality in Tigray Sate through different campaigns.

"Currently, the Junta through its various wings is investing largely to mislead the international community. The ultimate purpose of the TPLF's apologists and lobbyists is to lengthen to the dismantled group's presence," he stressed.

Accordingly, the international institutions that are immersed in propagating the TPLF agenda want to see Ethiopian and the Horn of Africa's disintegration.

