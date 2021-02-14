Ethiopia: Zeroing in On Common Goals Down the Road

opinion

The current situation our country is in has dual facets. The first one is a harbinger to the rosy future that awaits the country, while the second one is a specter that augurs ill of future days when it comes to the furtherance of unity. Analyzing the two is expected from all.

If the change drive underway is invigorated after the obstacles erected on the avenue of unity by dissidents are averted, a ray of optimism will flicker on the country's sky.

However, as scenarios to the reverse are not barred we must not fall prey to complacence.

The intricate situation the country is in is ascribable to the wrong-headed policies of dissension the unreformed government that was in power for close to three decades applied. Instead of amplifying the Nation, Nationalities and Peoples unity, it was sowing a seed of discord among them. In so doing, it has made them to brush aside the main national agenda.

Accordingly, projecting the façade of a patron it had optimized its multifaceted benefit .Watering this antipathy for one another to pull down roots, it was prolonging and solidifying its power. Painting a bizarre picture in its mind, it had concluded that post-unreformed EPRDF Ethiopia will be on the brink of collapse.

Though the last nail on the Junta's coffin is being hit prudential measures are necessary as vestiges of the seed of discord sown could have a potential to germinate.

The current conflicts, atrocities, displacements, pillages and conflagrations, here and there, whose cause is shrouded in mystery, substantiate the case in point. It shows the heinous have not yet relinquished their diabolic dreams.

This Ethiopian year is a historic juncture when major events take place in this nation. For instance, the 6th National election is due to be conducted in an unprecedented manner.

In a decisive manner the GERD will be made to hold 13 billion cubic meters.

On the other end of the scale Covid-19 is still a threat to our country as citizens are letting up their guard. The laxity begs for a remedial solution.

Also people's displacement that has not got enduring solutions as well as the upswing in the number of aid-recipients in Tigray, which suffered more the brunt of the Junta, are the formidable debacles. Cautiously and gradually circumventing these logjams by peddlers of conflicts, we have to translate our salient objective into action.

Though reaching a consensus on all issues proves impossible, we have to strive to reach at the same wavelength at least on overarching issues of national interest. Furthermore, deploying a concerted effort towards the implementation of nation's program is imperative.

That is why recently PM Dr.Abiy Ahmed noted "Ethiopia is above individuals, parties and leaders. Thus putting Ethiopia above all things is expected from all. Forging our unity we have to push forward with a cool head."

If we manage to do so we could easily circumvent hindrances we encounter from within and without. But if we get off the track, meant for the bandwagon of national development, and if we pursue our own disarrayed alleys we end up failures.

We become victors only when surmounting emotionality we properly use coming days.

The bottom line is buttressing our oneness let us aim at attaining our common goals. It was irrespective of ethnic, religious, gender, language and age differences forefathers closed ranks to chase out invading troops to maintain the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the nation. The junta had made a point hacking this important social fabric .History courses were deliberately brushed aside to make this generation blind to the aforementioned facts. Deepening the awareness of this generation about the victory of Adwa and how Ethiopians unity helped them to emerge tall in the fight for God-bestowed freedom is imperative.