East Africa: Lingering Border Issues Hamper New Regional Order

14 February 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Yesuf Endris

The unsettled border issues between Ethiopia and Sudan as well as the maritime border dispute between Kenya and Somalia should be resolved peacefully on time in order to consolidate the new regional order and to strengthen economic integration across the Horn of Africa, an expert said.

The expert who works for the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) told The Ethiopian Herald on condition of anonymity that the border disputes among countries of the Horn thwart the regional peace and security as most countries in the region have no cogent organizations to settle such differences so far.

"I know the issue of these countries that they are blaming each other and some are pointing guns at each other . War will never be a lasting solution to border issues," he said.

As to him, possibilities of settling border issues peacefully are still active though bilateral discussions to resolve disputes particularly among Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia and Kenya have not been resulted in binding bilateral agreements yet.

"Somalia is at stake due to the presidential election and due to internal political rivalries, Sudan is also on political transition which has been dominated with divergences of the military and civil unit of the administration, and Ethiopia has also been on law enforcement operation by the same token. All these internal situations are further stimulating unrest that would result in insecurity in the region," he said.

As to him, discussions full of civility and diplomatic chats need to be consolidated as no one could be a winner in the war.

