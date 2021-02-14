Ethiopia: Some International Organizations Make Exaggerated Claims About Tigray

Some international humanitarian organizations had been amplifying the issue in Tigray mainly to secure more finance, said Taye Atske Selassie, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the United Nations.

According to him, the organizations had been exaggerating the humanitarian case in Tigray state even by falsely increasing the number of those who are in need of relief aid.

His envoy on the issue has been carrying out a number of meetings and discussions with these organizations. The major reason among the international organizations to exaggerate the humanitarian issue in Tigray is to obtain more finance from international donation, he pointed out.

Following the negotiations, the wrong perception of such international organizations on humanitarian issues in Tigray has seen a significant improvement, he stated.

The effort of undertaking various discussion platforms to update these organizations about the current situation and the government efforts to address humanitarian response in the state is paying off, as to the Ambassador.

Moreover, the practical support and access to humanitarian assistance has helped a lot in changing the attitude of the organizations in convincing them for witnessing what they want to see, he mentioned.

He believed that their call for assistance will be continued to some extent.

Their second claim is to obtain access to bring more aid workers to Ethiopia. But the government will allow this only ,if the work is not able to be carried by local citizens, he emphasized.

Many partners who calculate international relations with strategic partnership than present situation understand Ethiopia's current situation and interest, he said.

As to him, the UNSC has held three informal meetings on the issue. Currently, many countries in the organization take various stance about the operation but with common understanding of considering Ethiopia as a pillar to the region.

Accordingly, countries consider the current situation in Ethiopia based on ideological difference and strategic national interest to reject or supporting the government, Ambassador Taye indicated..

"Ethiopia's diplomatic stance has moved one step ahead following the reformist administration led by Abiy Ahmed come to power. Many diplomatic partners understood that a peaceful diplomatic air is blowing across the region."