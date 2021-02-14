Somalia: Gunmen Kill Three Women in Somali Capital

At least three women killed and two others wounded in Mogadishu's Daynile district after they were attacked by unknown gunmen.

The murder took place in the early hours of the morning while the women were riding a TUK-TUK on their way to the workplace.

Reports from the local area indicated that the women were working as cleaners at Somalia's Ministry of Defense headquarters.

Police say further investigations are underway.

"Somali police are investigating the killing of 3 women this morning, 2 of whom were pregnant, by militants believed to be terrorists." A statement from the Somali Police said.

Mogadishu has recently been the scene of attacks, including assassinations and bombings, the latest of which took place in Sayidka junction on Saturday morning.