Somalia: Hormuud Launches Women's Only Tellers

14 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's telecommunication giant Hormuud Telecom has established tellers serving only women in the capital Mogadishu.

In a video posted on one of its social media, women tellers were seen serving only women.

In the past years, the telecommunication giant has created thousands of employment opportunities for the youth of a different gender.

Hormuud started in 2002 as a telecommunication company and has grown to become the leading.

Hormuud employs more than 20,000 full-time and part-time staff with different specialities who include telecommunication engineering, customer service, sales and marketing, and finance specialists

