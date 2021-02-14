Somalia: AMISOM Police Commissioner Impressed With Collaboration With Jubaland Police

14 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Police Commissioner of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has expressed satisfaction with the operational capability of the mission's police officers currently serving in the Jubaland State of Somalia.

Speaking in Kismayo, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Augustine Magnus Kailie, said, in addition to evaluating the preparedness and morale of the officers, he had also done a thorough assessment of the progress they were making in mentoring and building the capacity of the Jubaland Police Force (JPF) ahead of Somalia's national elections.

"The elections will happen soon and it is important that we work together with the Jubaland Police Force including supporting them to understand their role in the conduct of the elections", said Police Commissioner Kailie.

Across the sectors where AMISOM operates, AMISOM Police have been training Somali police officers on the requisite knowledge and skills necessary to secure the elections and provide safety for a peaceful process.

AMISOM Police is working closely with the Somali Police Force (SPF), as part of the National Election Security Taskforce, which is the highest security agency put together to provide security at all venues during the upcoming national elections, and also ensure that the process is safe and secure.

The National Election Security Taskforce will also provide security for all the election materials and election officials both at the Federal and State levels.

The taskforce is chaired by the SPF, with support from AMISOM Police.

