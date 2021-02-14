Sudan: Prof. Malik Badri - Departure of Great Psychologist

Khartoum — Monday 8 February 2021 saw the departure in Kuala Lumpur, Capital City of Malaysia, of outstanding Sudanese psychologist Professor Dr. Malik Badri.

Sudanow Magazine would like to offer the sincerest of condolences to his family, his lovers and students worldwide, praying to Allah The Most Compassionate, The Most Merciful, to rest his noble soul in eternal peace.

Prof. Badri was born in Rufa'a, central Sudan, in 1932. He obtained his B.A. (with distinction) and his Masters from the American University of Beirut, in 1956 and 1958 respectively. He obtained his Ph.D. from the University of Leicester, England in 1961 and his Postgraduate Certificate of Clinical Psychology from the Academic Department of Psychiatry of the Middlesex Hospital Medical School of London University in 1966. He was elected Fellow of the British Psychological Society in 1977 and he was the holder of the title of Chartered Psychologist C.Psychol from the same Society.

Prof. Badri had assumed a lot of academic positions, including: Assistant Professor in the American University of Beirut (1962-1964), visiting Professor in the Jordanian University (1965), Associate Professor in the department of psychology and education in the Omdurman Islamic University here.

His last position was Holder of the prestigious Chair of Ibni Khaldun in the Faculty of Revealed Knowledge and Human Science of the International Islamic University in Malaysia. He had also taught in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkeye.

He was also the founder of a number of departments of psychology and education such as the one he established in Imam Mohammad bin Saud University in Riyadh and the Applied Psychology Department of the University of Khartoum.

He founded The International Association of Islamic Psychology (IAIP) in 2017.

Professor Badri also served as senior clinical psychologist in a number of hospitals and clinics in the Middle East and Africa and was the founder of the Psychological Clinic of the University of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1971.

Dr. Badri was elected by UNESCO to be the expert in Bahirdar Ethiopia and was also given short appointments by the World Health Organization as a researcher and member of a committee in the field of traditional medical practices.

Prof. Badri was also chairperson of the Malaysia-based International Association of Islamic Psychologists.

He had published several books and researches in Arabic and English including "Psychology from an Islamic perspective", "Islam and Alcoholism and The AIDS crisis: A Natural Product of Modernity's Sexual Revolution, the three of them written in English.

The list of his other books includes;

 Contemplation: An Islamic Psychospiritual Study

 Abu Zayd al-Balkhi's Sustenance of the Soul: The Cognitive Behavior Therapy of a Ninth Century Physician

 Cultural Adaptation and Islamization of Psychology: A book of collected papers

 Cyber-counseling for Muslim Clients

 Islam and AIDS: Between scorn, pity and justice

 Islamizing and Indigenizing Psychology

 The AIDS Dilemma: A Progeny of Modernity

 The AIDS Crisis: an Islamic socio-cultural perspective

 The Wisdom of Islam in Prohibiting Alcohol

 Use and abuse of human sciences in Muslim Countries

 Tafakkur from perception to insight

 General Psychology

 Educational Psychology

 The Psychology of Arab Children's Drawings.

Prof. Badri was married with 7 children